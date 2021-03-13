Doak A. Wright, 60

Doak A. Wright, age 60 of Naples, FL and formerly of North Baltimore, OH passed away on Wednesday (March 10th, 2021) at the Naples Baker NCH under the care of Avow Hospice. At his bedside were his son and mother.

Born December 1st, 1960, in Bowling Green, OH he was the son of the late Stan Wright and Janet Donaldson.

Doak attended North Baltimore High School where he excelled on his school’s golf team. Following his graduation in 1979, he was inducted into the North Baltimore Athletic Hall of Fame. Doak continued his education at the University of Toledo, where he graduated in 1983 and participated on the UT Golf Team.

His love of golf continued into much of his professional career. In both Ohio and Florida, he worked on the golf course serving various roles from Pro Shop attendant to Head Golf Professional.

Doak loved to spend time with his son. They enjoyed fishing together and Doak could frequently be found cheering on his son at various sporting events. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed studying and collecting coins.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Donaldson, Naples; son, Ian Wright, Texas; and brother, Dennis Wright. He was preceded in death by his father and step-father, Dan Donaldson.

A private farewell was held by the immediate family. No other services are scheduled.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the 6th Floor Cardiac Unit at Baker NCH Hospital for all their care and support through these unprecedented times. They also wish to thank Avow Hospice of Naples for their thoughtful care.