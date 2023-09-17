North Baltimore, Ohio

September 17, 2023 4:52 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Fiber Locator
Temporary
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Weekly Specials
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Sept. 2023

Does Social Media Affect Your Mental Health?

To get a better idea of how Americans are using social media in 2023, the team at Reviews.org just released their Social Media Statistics 2023 report. We found that the average American spends 2 hours and 44 minutes on social media per day. 

The view the full report, please visit: https://www.reviews.org/internet-service/social-media-statistics/

Here are some of the report’s most interesting findings: 

  • The average American spends 2 hours and 25 minutes on social media per day.
    • TikTok users spend time on the app more than the average social media user, at 2 hours and 43 minutes
    • With TikTok being the most time-consuming app for social media users, Tumblr and YouTube follow behind at just a little over 2.5 hours a day
  • When asked which social media app Americans use the mostYouTube ranked #1 followed by Facebook (2), Instagram (3), Pinterest (4), and TikTok (5)
  • Gen X uses Facebook more than any other age group
    • YouTube is the most popular social app for Millennials and Gen Z
    • TikTok, Snapchat, and X/Twitter are most popular among Gen Z

Some interesting findings on the impact of social media include: 

  • 50% say excessive social media use has had negative effects on mental health and well-being
  • 35% often find themselves comparing their lives and achievements to what others post on social media
  • 24% experience FOMO (fear of missing out) and/or anxiety when they are not able to access or use social media
  • 23% feel pressure to curate a certain image or persona on social media

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Methodology: Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 Americans 18 years and older with a margin of error of +/- 4% and a confidence level of 95%. The survey results were weighted to reflect characteristics of the United States population using available data from the U.S. census.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website