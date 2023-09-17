Does Social Media Affect Your Mental Health?

To get a better idea of how Americans are using social media in 2023, the team at Reviews.org just released their Social Media Statistics 2023 report. We found that the average American spends 2 hours and 44 minutes on social media per day.

The view the full report, please visit: https://www.reviews.org/ internet-service/social-media- statistics/

Here are some of the report’s most interesting findings:

The average American spends 2 hours and 25 minutes on social media per day. TikTok users spend time on the app more than the average social media user, at 2 hours and 43 minutes With TikTok being the most time-consuming app for social media users, Tumblr and YouTube follow behind at just a little over 2.5 hours a day

When asked which social media app Americans use the most , YouTube ranked #1 followed by Facebook (2), Instagram (3), Pinterest (4), and TikTok (5)

, followed by Facebook (2), Instagram (3), Pinterest (4), and TikTok (5) Gen X uses Facebook more than any other age group YouTube is the most popular social app for Millennials and Gen Z TikTok, Snapchat, and X/Twitter are most popular among Gen Z



Some interesting findings on the impact of social media include:

50% say excessive social media use has had negative effects on mental health and well-being

35% often find themselves comparing their lives and achievements to what others post on social media

24% experience FOMO (fear of missing out) and/or anxiety when they are not able to access or use social media

(fear of missing out) and/or anxiety 23% feel pressure to curate a certain image or persona on social media

Methodology: Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 Americans 18 years and older with a margin of error of +/- 4% and a confidence level of 95%. The survey results were weighted to reflect characteristics of the United States population using available data from the U.S. census.