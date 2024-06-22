North Baltimore, Ohio

June 22, 2024 7:53 am

The District Update – Water Shed
Dog Days of Summer: Costume Parade!

Dog Days of Summer

We’re looking for the best costumed-canine! Bring your pup to Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve at 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg Ohio, on Friday June 28th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm to engage in some special fun with Wood County Park District and Wood County Dog Shelter staff. Lead your dog around the trail to encounter treat stations and photo opportunities. Join in on doggo challenges and catch some special dog goodies. You’ll learn what the Parks and Dog Shelter have to offer and partake in the theme of each program for a barking-good time! A collective pup parade kicks off at 7:00 pm near the parking lot.

The Dog Days of Summer programs occur on the last Friday in June, July, and August. Dogs must be licensed, leashed, current on vaccines, and prove to be well-tempered around other dogs.

Dog Days of Summer: Costume Parade
Friday, June 28; 6:00 – 8:00 pm
26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, Ohio

Dog Days of Summer: Bark-mas in July!
Friday, July 26; 6:00 – 8:00 pm
644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville, Ohio

Dog Days of Summer: Puppy Pool Party!
Friday, August 30; 6:00 – 8:00 pm
Wood County Dog Shelter: Dog Park, 1912 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, Ohio

Wood County Park District parks are open daily from 8 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Learn about Wood County Park District’s twenty-one parks & nature preserves, and make the most of summer with adventure and wellness programs at www.wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.

