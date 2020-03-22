NBX WaterShedsun
DOG SHELTER CLOSURE

 

In the interest of public health and safety the Wood County Dog Shelter is implementing the following emergency closure protocols effective Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:30 AM.

1)  The Dog Shelter will be closed to the public, including volunteers.

2)  Phone calls will be answered during normal Shelter hours.

3)  Appointments may be scheduled for critical services:
a) Releasing dogs to their owners
b) Adopting dogs

4)  The following are non-critical services with availability as noted below:

a) Dog License Sales          Online only       https://doglicenses.us/OH/Wood/

b) Viewing adoptable dogs     Online only       www.co.wood.oh.us/dogshelter/

c) Visiting adoptable dogs    Unavailable

d) Dog Park Membership       Unavailable

e) Surrendering dogs          Unavailable

5) Shelter employees will continue to respond to reported incidents and perform enforcement duties. For emergencies, contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

For additional information, please contact the Wood County Dog Shelter by calling, (419) 354-9242.

Shelter Hours

Monday      8:30 – 4:30

Tuesday     8:30 – 4:30

Wednesday   8:30 – 4:30

Thursday    8:30 – 12:00      3:30 – 4:30

Friday      8:30 – 4:30

Saturday    9:00 – 12:00

Sunday      Closed

