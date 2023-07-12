Donald E. Dick, Jr. 78, Custar, and Bao Loc, Vietnam

Donald E. Dick, Jr. 78, a resident of Custar, OH and Bao Loc, Vietnam, departed this life peacefully at his home on Friday, July 7, 2023. Born in Bellevue, OH on July 13, 1944.



Don was a 1989 graduate of the University of Toledo where he received his Bachelor of Engineering Technology and Electronic Engineering Technology. He also served his country proudly as a member of both the Army and Navy Seabees. Don dedicated his career to leading the Electrical Controls Department at Cedar Point, before retiring in 2011. During his retirement he enjoyed traveling and utilizing his engineering skills for various projects. Don found great enjoyment in providing a helpful hand or insight to his beloved family and friends.



Donald, known fondly as Don or Butch, is survived by his loving wife Thai Tran, son, Matthew G. Dick from Huron, OH; daughter, Lindsey K. (Jarrett) Yingling from Arlington, VA; step daughters, Dan-Tam Swan, Khanh-Linh K. Nguyen and brother, Keith L. Dick residing in Houston, TX. His grandchildren, Pierson and Avett Yingling, step-grandson, Minh-Hy Q. Tran, and granddogs: Aria, Luka, and Arlo. He is also survived by his first wife, Kathleen Dick of Bellevue, OH.



He was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Dick, Sr., mother Margie (Wetzel) Dick and sister, Lana S. Miller.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



In lieu of any flowers, the family asks that you donate to the following charities:

Ohio Living Hospice – Toledo – https://www.ohioliving.org/ foundation/donate

Cherry Street Mission Donations – https://cherrystreetmission. org/give/



