Donald E. Evans, Sr., 63, of North Baltimore, passed away at 7:40 a.m.,

Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.

He was born on September 14, 1956, in Bowling Green to the late Harold and

Mary (Wilhelm) Evans. He married Lesa Clark on May 25, 1979, and she

survives.





Don is also survived by his sons: David (Kristi) Clark of Bowling Green,

Donald Evans, Jr. of North Baltimore and Jacob (Crystal) Evans of

Rochester Hills, MI; daughters: Mary (Tom) Wolff of Bairdstown, TN and

Corrine Evans of Toledo; brother, Jim Evans; sisters: Joan Boyer of Lucky,

OH, Mary Ann Evans of VA and Lois Toesing of Woodville, OH; grandchildren:

Simon Lashway, Lennox Clark and Elijah Clark.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Evans.



All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES

FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.smithcrates.com.