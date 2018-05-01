Donald Eugene Clement Kirchner died peacefully on September 14, while

surrounded by his family.

He was born on Nov 8, 1935 to the late Joseph

and Matilda Ficzo. He was an amazing man, loved and cherished by his

family and friends. He leaves a legacy and memories that lives on through

his family and the stories he would tell. Donald was a boy scout leader

while raising his children. He loved Ohio State football, travelling and

would help everyone in need.

His grandparents arrived from Austria,

gathering in German Village in Columbus, OH. He raised his family in

North Baltimore, OH. He retired from Mosler Safe Co. as a sales engineer,

meeting the needs of banks in Ohio & Indiana.

He met his wife, Wanda Baney

Kirchner in high school and she survives. They married in 1954, spending

66 wonderful years together, and were blessed with 3 daughters, Deborah

(Steve) Field, Tracy Blake, Jennifer (Allen) Emahiser, who all survive.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Kelsey (Doug) Brooks, Joseph (Tawnee)

Kirchner, Donnie (Laura) Kirchner, Brittany Chipps, Seth Blake, Dakota

Blake, Rio Boring, Andraya Emahiser, Alexis Emahiser and Mitchell Emahiser

and several great grandchildren and a host of other friends, family, and

loved ones. He is preceded in death by his son, Donald Eugene Jr.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Bridge Home Health &

Hospice for all the care given to Donald.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 17, 2020,

at SMITH CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in

Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm on Wednesday at SMITH CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions can be directed to Bridge Home Health & Hospice.

Online condolences are welcomed by visiting www.smithcrates.com