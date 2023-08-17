Donald Gibson died August 15th at his home residence of natural causes. He was born in 1964 to the late Harry Isaac Gibson, and Patricia Jean Couts.



He attended McComb High School and was a class of 1983 graduate. He was a machine tech until his Multiple Sclerosis caused him an early retirement. Donald was known to always lend a hand to someone in mechanical need. He was passionate about metal fabrication, fishing, grilling, and troubleshooting mechanical issues. You could find him in his garage fixing a problem or building a solution to a problem.



He was survived by his three children: Jessica Palacios of Findlay, Donald (Sarah) Gibson of Lima, and Brad Gibson of Napoleon. Five grandchildren: Esperanza, Valery, Yesenia, Maurilio, and Emma. Five siblings: Patty (Ron) Rayburn of Hoytville, Margaret (Ronald) Morris of Hartsville South Carolina, Helen (Virgil) Rose of North Baltimore, Rick (Robbin) Gibson of Hoytville, and Jerry (Kim) Gibson of Hoytville. He was preceded in death by brothers: Harry “Ike” Gibson of Hoytville and Bill Gibson of Findlay.



A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Hoytville United Methodist Church, where a luncheon will follow.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.