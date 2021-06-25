NBX WaterShedsun
Donations to NBFD Helps Fund Useful Tools

The NB Fire Department, under the leadership of Chief Ted Francisco, thanks everyone for their contributions to the new “Jaws of Life” they were able to purchase. They received them June 17th.

Thank you for your support!



Here is a list of contributors, provided by the Chief:

TC Energy
American Legion post 539
Eagles 2633
Mak and Ali pizza
ST James UMC
Jean Dukes
Propane Inc
Orion cancer care
Columbia Gas 
Ohio automotive supply
Amanda Plumb
Brian and Mary Plumb
Marathon Pipeline
Buckeye Partners
Henry Township Trustees
North Baltimore Custom Cuts
Smith-Crates Funeral Home
Millstream area credit union
Laborers’ Local #574
United Fire
North Baltimore masonic lodge
North Baltimore church of Christ￼￼
Bridge fellowship
Don Miller Insurance ￼￼
Eastern Stars
D.S.Brown
Baltz Plumbing & Heating
Douglas Hess M.D
Lennard Green House
Reineke family dealership
Total $32,000.00
 
 

