Donations to NBFD Helps Fund Useful Tools

The NB Fire Department, under the leadership of Chief Ted Francisco, thanks everyone for their contributions to the new “Jaws of Life” they were able to purchase. They received them June 17th.





Here is a list of contributors, provided by the Chief:

TC Energy

American Legion post 539

Eagles 2633

Mak and Ali pizza

ST James UMC

Jean Dukes

Propane Inc

Orion cancer care

Columbia Gas

Ohio automotive supply

Amanda Plumb

Brian and Mary Plumb

Marathon Pipeline

Buckeye Partners

Henry Township Trustees

North Baltimore Custom Cuts

Smith-Crates Funeral Home

Millstream area credit union

Laborers’ Local #574

United Fire

North Baltimore masonic lodge

North Baltimore church of Christ￼￼

Bridge fellowship

Don Miller Insurance ￼￼

Eastern Stars

D.S.Brown

Baltz Plumbing & Heating

Douglas Hess M.D

Lennard Green House

Reineke family dealership

Total $32,000.00