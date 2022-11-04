North Baltimore, Ohio

Donna Cotterman, 53, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:33 p.m., Monday, October 31, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on March 26, 1969, in Bowling Green to the late Dale Zickefoose and Joyce Shultz. She married Kevin Cotterman on September 20, 1987, and he survives.



Donna is also survived by her son, Bryan Cotterman of North Baltimore; daughter, Lisa Cotterman of North Baltimore; sisters: Laurie Zickefoose of Lima and Tina Sizemore of KY; and several nieces and nephews.



Donna was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Findlay, where she had participated in the choir. She was a faithful Christian and was a member of the Bible Study Fellowship Group. Donna was a loyal friend, who enjoyed singing, listening to country music, and writing. Her greatest love in life was her family and she would have done anything for her children.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.