North Baltimore, Ohio

Donna J. Sterling, 87, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:05 a.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Briar Hill Health Campus. She was born on December 2, 1934, in Wood County to the late Howard E. and Ethel (Gill) Beck. She married Jack E. Sterling on May 28, 1952, and he survives.





Donna is also survived by her son, Jack H. Sterling of North Baltimore; daughter, Pam (Sam) Nigh of Van Buren; sister, Eleanor Kramp of Rudolph; grandchildren: Amy (Mick) Seibert, Carrie (John) Rankins, Sarah (Jim) Allen, Joshua Nigh, Holli (Brian) Siferd, Kelli Sterling, Joe (Chelsey) Sterling and Blayk Sterling; great-grandchildren: Jeffrey (Samantha) Rodabaugh, Keyana (Devon) Nelson, Rylee Seibert, Noah Rankins, Madelyn Rankins, MacKenzie Rankins, Ariana Allen, Elise Allen, Garrett Siferd, Drew (Kate) Siferd, Miranda (Andrew) Slough, Maicie Leal, Clay Dockery, Joslynn (Allen) Powell and Joseph Sterling; great-great-grandchildren: Nathan, Amelia Rae, Lela, Zane, Dominic, Kenley, Charlie, Kaiser, Mariam, Mariana, and Greyson.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Davis.



Donna was a homemaker and had formerly worked at Husing Meat Market for many years. She was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore, and a former member of Dayspring Assembly of God in Bowling Green.



A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in Wingston Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.