Don’t Clog your Plumbing this Thanksgiving

The District Reminder:

Cook & Clean Responsibly This Thanksgiving

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) is reminding those preparing meals this holiday to be aware of what goes down your drain. Fats, oils, and grease (FOG) can solidify and cause blockages in your pipes that can lead to backups, can clog your plumbing, damage wastewater treatment systems, and can cause environmental issues. The District reminds you that when it comes to fats, oils, and grease: Can it, cool it and throw it away!

To help fight FOG, on Monday, November 23, The District will be giving away free lids to use to cover canned grease at the Perrysburg Kroger, located at 27322 Carronade Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Fats, oils and grease come from meats, butter and margarine, lard, food scraps, sauces, salad dressings, dairy products and cooking oil. When FOG is warm, it’s easy to pour down the drain; but as it cools, it hardens and can cause sewer pipes to clog. This can lead to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) where raw sewage can back up into your home, lawn, neighborhood, and streets and harm public infrastructure.

Here are some simple steps we all can take to stop this common problem:

Allow fat, oils, and grease to cool and solidify in an aluminum can and then dispose of it in your garbage.

Use a disposable paper towel to wipe off greasy pans and dishes to remove build-up before rinsing or placing in the dishwasher.

Remember, when it comes to fats, oils, and grease: Can it, Cool it, and throw it away!