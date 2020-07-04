Don’t Drink and Drive

Americans love to celebrate the 4th of July with family, friends, food, and fireworks. But all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation’s roads. This American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk-driving crashes.





Over the 4th of July holiday period in 2018 (6 p.m. July 3 to 5:59 a.m. July 5):

193 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes. 40% (78) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired crashes. This compares to 2017 when 38% of the July 4 holiday period fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

71% of those who died in alcohol-impaired crashes were in a crash involving at least one driver or motorcyclist with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of .15 or higher

Keep your 4th of July celebrations safe by designating a sober driver, not driving distracted, and always wearing your seatbelt.



For More Information: