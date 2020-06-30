NBX WaterShedsun
Don’t Forget to Wash Your Masks

How to Wash Cloth Face Coverings

 

Cloth face coverings are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventive actions and social distancing in public settings.

Cloth face coverings should be washed after each use. It is important to always remove face coverings correctly and wash your hands after handling or touching a used face covering.

 

How to clean

Washing machine

  • You can include your face covering with your regular laundry.
  • Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the face covering.
illustration, washing machine

Washing by hand

  • Prepare a bleach solution by mixing:
    • 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or
    • 4 teaspoons household bleach per quart of room temperature water
  • Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing, may not be suitable for disinfection. Ensure the bleach product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.
  • Soak the face covering in the bleach solution for 5 minutes.
  • Rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature water.
 
illustration, bleach and bucket

Make sure to completely dry cloth face covering after washing.

How to dry

Dryer

  • Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry.
Illustration clothes in dryer

Air dry

  • Lay flat and allow to completely dry. If possible, place the cloth face covering in direct sunlight.
illustration, cloth masks hanging on a clothes line
 
More Information

