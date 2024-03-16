Don’t Press your Luck this St. Patrick’s Day

Columbus – As Ohio cities turn “green” for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and our local partners are teaming up to remove impaired drivers from Ohio roadways. The effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving campaign.

During the last five years, there were 216 impaired driving-related crashes on St. Patrick’s Day. Of those impaired driving-related crashes, there were 117 injuries and 11 fatal crashes that resulted in 14 deaths. Additionally, the Patrol made 417 OVI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day from 2019 to 2023.

“Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day irresponsibly can lead to tragedy,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “There’s no excuse to get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking, always designate a sober driver.”

“We encourage bars, restaurants and patrons work together to ensure a safe St. Patrick’s Day,” said Ohio Investigative Unit Senior Enforcement Commander Erik Lockhart. “Patrons can take proactive steps by designating a driver and not consuming an excessive amount of alcohol. We ask permit holders to educate their staff on recognizing signs of over serving and underage drinking to ensure safety.”

As always, motorists are encouraged to safely call #677 to report unsafe or impaired drivers on Ohio roadways.