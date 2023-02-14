Dorothea Margaret Steiff, 95, NBHS ’45

Dorothea Margaret Steiff, 95, went home to be with her Lord at the home of her youngest daughter Roberta (aka Bobbi) on Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was born on December 26, 1927 to Mary (Chapman) and Otto Zeltner in Cygnet, Ohio. Dorothea married Arvid Steiff on August 5, 1953, and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2007 after 53 years of marriage.

Dorothea is survived by sons Richard (Betty), Forest, OH and Ronald (Julie), Ann Arbor, MI and her daughters Mary Jo (Darl) Halstead, Findlay, OH; Anne (Paul) Whiteman, Plano, TX; Teri (Dean) Bowman, Addison, MI; and Bobbi, Indianapolis, IN. She is survived by grandchildren Erikka (Kris) Hermiller, Kristina (Kris Bonczyk) Henderson, Beth Anne Steiff, Robert (Sharonda) Cooper, Forrest White, Wesley (Lacey) White, Jordan (Elaina Vimmerstedt) Steiff, Rachel (Andrew) Hull, Jacob Bowman, Breanna Steiff, and step-grandsons Christopher (Jennifer) Halstead and Brian Halstead; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Jane Hutchison; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Arvid; grandson Spencer Steiff; brothers Don Zeltner, Kenny Zeltner, Bill Zeltner, Merlin Zeltner, and Charlie Zeltner; and sister Maxine Rehus.

Dorothea was a 1945 graduate of North Baltimore High School. She worked in Findlay at Cooper Tire and Dr. Roth’s office after graduation. As she raised her family, she was a member of what is now the Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore; belonged to the Rosary Altar Society; served as a Wood County Cancer Society volunteer, a 4-H advisor, and a member of the Literary and Lyric Circle; and often gave away homemade baked goods. Dorothea enjoyed playing canasta with family and friends.

In 1979, the family moved to Lake Lee Ann, Jerome, MI, where they attended St. Rita Catholic Church in Clarklake. Until her later years, Dorothea regularly attended her annual 1945 class reunions and the North Baltimore 50-Year Club events. Dorothea worked as an in-home care giver and often babysat grandchildren and neighborhood children.

In 2006, Dorothea and Arvid moved in with their daughter Mary Jo and her husband. In 2010, Dorothea went to live with Bobbi and Breanna, who made valiant efforts coordinating her care over the years. We would like to thank her social worker Jamie Kinslow at CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions, the staff at Help at Home, her primary care giver Lacy Padgett, the evening care giver Eshoneka Igess, and Brighton Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations for home improvement projects.

A Celebration of Life will be held with refreshments on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from noon until 9:00 p.m. at Clubhouse at the Point at Brookstone, located at 7741 Brookstone Drive, Findlay, OH 45840. Words of remembrance will commence from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home & Simple Cremation. 729 N. US Highway 31, Whiteland, IN 46184. (317) 535-6880. www.jessenfuneralhome.com