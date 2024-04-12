On Friday, April 5, the North Baltimore Tiger track team participated in the Doug Mowrey Invitational hosted at Van Buren high school. The weather was the best of the beginning of their season and the performances showed they enjoyed it. There were nine Personal Records (best of the season) and seven Career Records (their high school best result). Among those earning a Personal Record were Kyleigh Baltz in the shot put and discus, Nevaeh Dewitt in the long jump, Kyle Green in the 200, Hannah Hagemyer in the 800, Jerimiyah Horner in the 400, Jacob Trout in the 100 and Jesse Vanlerberg in the 400 and long jump. There was also a relay that got a PR, the boys 4×800 relay of Andy Burleson, Jerimiyah Horner, Macin Pettry and Daniel Hinkle.

The members of the team who earned their CRs were Katie Braumbaugh and Cassidy Gerdeman in the 100, Andy Burleson in the 800 and 1600, Makenna Ducat and Kyle Green in the discus and Zach Trout in the 100. Of special note within that group, Mackenna, a senior, had never broken the 80’ barrier in discus. To earn her CR, she nearly threw four feet better than her previous best to get a mark of 83’7”. She is trying to go out in style.

Two relay teams ran races fast enough to earn all of the members a letter in track. The boys 4×200 relay team of Jesse Vanlerberg, Zach, Kyle and Brody Walter broke the time standard for a letter for the second time. Cassidy, Nevaeh, Hannah and Karalyn Keegan got their letter also running the 4×200 relay.

The Tigers are going to Van Buren again on Tuesday, April 9, for a small three-team meet.

Coach Mike Senour