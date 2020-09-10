From Mike Soltis – organizer of the planned community clean-up in downtown North Baltimore:
“Regrettably, we were not able to get enough volunteers for the Bringing Back Main-street revitalization for this Saturday. Only a few said they could definitely be there. Hard to plan with those numbers. Thus we are CANCELLING the work for this year. We will try again in the spring if we can get enough people to help.”
One thought on “Downtown Clean-up Project Cancelled for Saturday”
It saddens me to see news stories like this. Although I live in another state I will be happy to come and help if I have enough notice in the spring. North Baltimore played an extremely important role in my life and I am indebted to the community in so many way. The tasks become simple when many hands are involved. You can count on the two I have to help in the spring.