NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
Staff Photo Update March 2020
January Start with us
Logo
Weekly Specials
Site Manager PT
Ol’ Jenny

Downtown Clean-up Project Cancelled for Saturday

Mike Soltis
badge icon
 

One thought on “Downtown Clean-up Project Cancelled for Saturday”

  1. It saddens me to see news stories like this. Although I live in another state I will be happy to come and help if I have enough notice in the spring. North Baltimore played an extremely important role in my life and I am indebted to the community in so many way. The tasks become simple when many hands are involved. You can count on the two I have to help in the spring.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
BVH March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
NBLS Website