Downtown NB Beautification Group Plans Projects

Our next meeting is Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 @ 5pm, Bridge Fellowship Hall – parking lot off Tarr St behind the post office.
This group of citizens is looking forward to sprucing up the downtown area hoping to refresh and spark interest in reviving our downtown area.
We have identified 3 building facades that we would like to clean up and paint. Our goal is 3 per year.
The 200 N Main St. project is slated to begin the last week of July. It’s our understanding 200 N Main St will be torn up up 2 to 3 weeks. We plan to power wash/paint the weekend of September 12, rain date September 19.
Also, looking to have trash cans painted. Would like trash cans to be uniform in design.
Please come and give your input and ideas.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Sincerely,
Leisa Zeigler
Director
North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce
111 E. Broadway St., POB 284
North Baltimore, OH 45872
P: (419) 257-1916