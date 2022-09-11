Dr. Ankit Modn Joins The Armes Family Cancer Care Center Team

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is pleased to welcome Ankit Modh, MD, a

physician specializing in radiation oncology, to its medical staff. Dr. Modh has joined

The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, a division of the health system.



Dr. Modh earned a bachelor of science degree in biology at Rensselaer Polytechnic

Institute (Troy, New York). He received his medical degree at Albany Medical College

(Albany, New York). Dr. Modh completed his radiation oncology residency at the Henry

Ford Health System – Henry Ford Cancer Institute (Detroit, Michigan).



Additionally, Dr. Modh is board certified through the American Board of Radiology.

“I’m excited to become part of the team at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, and I

especially look forward to building relationships with those who need our services and

my fellow colleagues as well,” Dr. Modh said. “My goal is to take a personal approach to

each patient’s care and support them by answering questions and making sure they

know what to expect along each step with the radiation services that will be provided to

them.”



Outside of work, Dr. Modh enjoys snowboarding, cycling, reading and traveling. His

other interests include football, basketball, movies and Indian dance.



To learn more about the services offered at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center

please visit bvhealthsystem.org/cancer/about-the-armes-family-cancer-care-center.