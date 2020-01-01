Dr. Jessica Lafyatis joins Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology

Blanchard Valley Medical Practices welcomes Jessica Lafyatis to Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, at both Findlay and Carey (Carey Medical and Diagnostic Center).





Dr. Lafyatis offers a variety of surgical and non-surgical treatments in obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Jessica Lafyatis completed undergraduate studies at The Ohio State University (Columbus, OH) before pursuing her medical degree in osteopathic medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (Athens, OH).

“I am passionate about providing exceptional care to women in both the Carey and Findlay community. I hope that my patients feel well understood and that all their needs are met when visiting my office.” stated Dr. Lafyatis.

Dr. Lafyatis is now accepting new patients in Carey and Findlay. Self-referral is accepted, please check with your insurance company.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1.844.OBGYN4U.