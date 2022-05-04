North Baltimore, Ohio

Bonus Showing of Sonic 2, this Thursday at 7 pm. at the Virginia Theater.
Starts Friday, May 6 – 22
Dr. Strange at the Virginia Theater
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.
Director Sam Raimi
Writers – Michael Waldron – Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by Steve Ditko)
Stars
Benedict Cumberbatch
Elizabeth Olsen
Showtimes
Friday 7 pm
Sat/Sun 1/4/7 pm
Tickets $5.00
Trailer : : https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9419884/