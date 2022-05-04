North Baltimore, Ohio

May 4, 2022

Dr. Strange Coming to NB Virginia Theater – $5 Seats!

Bonus Showing of Sonic 2, this Thursday at 7 pm. at the Virginia Theater.

Starts Friday, May 6 – 22

Dr. Strange at the Virginia Theater
 
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.
 
Director Sam Raimi
 
Writers – Michael Waldron – Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by Steve Ditko)
 
Stars
Benedict Cumberbatch
 
Elizabeth Olsen
 
Chiwetel Ejiofor
 
Showtimes
 
Friday 7 pm
 
Sat/Sun 1/4/7 pm


Tickets $5.00

 
Trailer : : https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9419884/
 

May 27
Top Gun Maverick

June 10
Jurassic World

July 1
Minions – The Rise of Grew

