

In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host a drive-through food distribution events for the following days;





• Monday, August 17, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse 1220 Belmont Ave. Toledo, OH 43607

www.toledofoodbank.org/august-17th-food-box-distribution-registration-belmont-warehouse



• Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Nuestra Gente Community Projects 1411 Broadway St. Toledo, OH 43609

www.toledofoodbank.org/august-17th-food-box-distribution-registration-nuestra-gente-community-projects



Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center 3201 Stickney Ave. Toledo, OH 43608

www.toledofoodbank.org/august-18th-food-box-distribution-registration-james-c-caldwell-community-center/



• Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH 43615

www.toledofoodbank.org/event/august-19th-food-box-distribution-our-lady-of-lourdes



• Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sylvania Area Family Services 5440 Marshall Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560

www.toledofoodbank.org/august-20th-food-box-distribution-registration-sylvania-area-family-services



• Friday, August 21, 2020 starting at 5:00 p.m.

Canaan Baptist Church 1333 Western Ave. Toledo, OH 43609

www.toledofoodbank.org/event/august-21st-food-box-distribution-canaan-baptist-church



THIS IS A NON-CONTACT DISTRIBUTION

Pre- registration information:

• You can register on our website at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab.

• Call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 215

24 East Woodruff Avenue  Toledo, Ohio  43604  www.toledofoodbank.org



The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is dedicated to taking all active measures to help with notification and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will do our best to offer guidance to our community partners while protecting your staff and volunteers.

About Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes; Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and WOOD. Our mission is to enable other community organizations to end hunger. We strive to maximize community resources by effectively obtaining and distributing food through a food collection and distribution system. Over the past 33 years, the Food Bank has proudly distributed over 100 million pounds of food and grocery products to our member agencies. For information, contact the Food Bank at 419.242.5000 or visit us at www.toledofoodbank.org.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org.

About Ohio National Guard

More than 20 Soldiers, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s HHC 1-148th Infantry Regiment – 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are currently assisting the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in support of Operation Steady Resolve, COVID-19 relief efforts. Nearly 500 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts, continuing The Ohio National Guard’s long history of supporting humanitarian efforts throughout Ohio and the nation.