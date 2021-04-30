Trucking is a difficult and grueling job, which is why you should learn some driving tips every professional trucker should know to stay safe on the road.

Being a professional truck driver requires a great deal of skill and dedication to control a massive rig and endure the long hours of driving across the country. Here are some driving tips every professional trucker should know.

Keep Tabs on the Weather

As you travel, you should keep a close eye on the weather conditions ahead. Driving in the rain makes the roads slick and increases the chances of your rig sliding. Driving in the fog minimizes your visibility and provides less time to react to anything in your way. Knowing how to prepare for the weather and how to drive accordingly will keep you and other drivers safe.

Leave Room in Front

One good driving tip every professional trucker should know is to maintain space between the front of your rig and the vehicles ahead of you. It can be frustrating to move at a slower speed than everyone else on the highway, but most accidents and hazards will occur in front of you. By leaving ample space in front, you’ll give yourself plenty of time to slow down, stop, or correct your course as necessary. Rear-ending a car in a semitruck can result in much more serious consequences than two cars bumping into each other, so it’s best to keep your distance.

Minimize Lane Changes

Once you’ve settled into a lane, you should stay there unless you absolutely must change lanes. This makes you much more predictable on the road, especially when smaller cars try to zip between lanes to get around you. Furthermore, you have much larger blind spots, which poses some danger. But if you stay in one lane and still get into an accident, the other vehicle is likely the one at fault. Do your part to avoid any bad accidents on the road.