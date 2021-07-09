DRONE GOLF BALL DROP FUNDRAISER

The Wood County Museum has partnered with Toledo Aerial Media (TAM) for a fun and unique fundraising event. The Drone Golf Ball Drop occurs on August 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM on the grounds of the Wood County Museum, following the Living History Day event.

Here’s how it works: Purchase a golf ball for $15 each or 3 balls for $30. Golf balls can be purchased online at woodcountyhistory.org , at the museum, or at the Living History Day event. A Toledo Aerial Media (TAM) drone will drop numbered foam golf balls onto the yard. The three golf balls closest to the pin/in the hole will win prizes, as well as the furthest ball away from the hole!

PRIZES

1st In Hole/Closest: $500

2nd Closest: $250

3rd Closest: $100

Furthest from Hole: $50

You do not have to be present to win. The Golf Ball Drop is limited to 500 golf balls. Golf balls will be sold up until 2:30pm on August 22 or until sold out.

In the case of inclement weather, the drone golf ball drop will be rescheduled.

Drone Golf Ball Drop performed by Toledo Aerial Media (TAM)

Proceeds go to the Wood County Historical Society to help support educational programs, future exhibits, and collections management.

Questions can be directed to the museum at any time by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org





Photo courtesy of Toledo Aerial Media (TAM)