Drone Package Delivery Coming to a Neighborhood Near You?

Dronedek, specializing in smart mailboxes for autonomous delivery services, shares some ways drones will impact communities

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – (January 24, 2023) – Consumers purchase online more than ever. With that comes the need for accuracy, speed, and reliability. In other words, people want the items they order to reach them quickly, cheaply and make it to them safely. Far too often, they get a notification that their order has been delivered, only to get home and find out that it’s nowhere in sight. Issues like this fuel the move to drone delivery, leaving many to wonder how this transaction will impact communities.

“A major problem with current deliveries is that for it to be secure, someone has to be there to receive it,” says Dan O’Toole, founder and chief executive officer of Dronedek. “You shouldn’t have to be present for your deliveries in order to have peace of mind, that’s where our smart mailboxes step in.”

A delivery drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle built to deliver packages to customers in a variety of ways. When someone places an order, the item is loaded onto the drone, which then carries it out to the person’s residence or business. Drones are currently being used for a wide range of deliveries due to their efficiency and speed.

Drone delivery will have an impact on our communities in many ways, including:

Faster. Drones can make deliveries quicker than people in delivery vehicles can, by flying over the roads. Being aerial vehicles, they won’t get caught in traffic jams or have to stick to road routes.

Drones can make deliveries quicker than people in delivery vehicles can, by flying over the roads. Being aerial vehicles, they won’t get caught in traffic jams or have to stick to road routes. Cheaper. Affordable delivery is crucial for businesses because people want free shipping. The company must keep its delivery costs down to provide its customers with affordable options.

Affordable delivery is crucial for businesses because people want free shipping. The company must keep its delivery costs down to provide its customers with affordable options. Access. Many people live in rural or remote areas that drones can easily deliver to, making it easier for everyone to get what they need, despite their access to transportation.

Many people live in rural or remote areas that drones can easily deliver to, making it easier for everyone to get what they need, despite their access to transportation. Environmental. Drone deliveries will help communities become more environmentally friendly by keeping more vehicles off the roads. The energy conservation from drone delivery will benefit the whole planet. According to research published in the August 2022 issue of the journal Patterns, drones can have up to 94% lower energy consumption per package than other vehicles.

Drone deliveries will help communities become more environmentally friendly by keeping more vehicles off the roads. The energy conservation from drone delivery will benefit the whole planet. According to research published in the August 2022 issue of the journal Patterns, drones can have up to 94% lower energy consumption per package than other vehicles. Safer. Millions of delivery trucks are on the road around the country, which adds to traffic accidents each year. This can be avoided with final-mile drone delivery.A decrease in the number of vehicles on the road means fewer accidents, fewer trucks driving through neighborhoods, and fewer people getting stuck in traffic jams.

Millions of delivery trucks are on the road around the country, which adds to traffic accidents each year. This can be avoided with final-mile drone delivery.A decrease in the number of vehicles on the road means fewer accidents, fewer trucks driving through neighborhoods, and fewer people getting stuck in traffic jams. Accuracy. Communities will appreciate the improvement in accuracy and reliability that drone deliveries provide. Every order will make it to the intended address and be with an added layer of security from Dronedek smart mailboxes, accessed only by the person who ordered the delivery.

Communities will appreciate the improvement in accuracy and reliability that drone deliveries provide. Every order will make it to the intended address and be with an added layer of security from Dronedek smart mailboxes, accessed only by the person who ordered the delivery. Multipurpose . The smart mailbox from Dronedek has been designed to meet the needs of users in a variety of ways. These devices are climate-controlled to ensure that those ordering medications, food, or other sensitive items will not be compromised due to the weather or porch pirates. The 9-1-1- feature gives first responders visual aid to help locate the home or business in need much quicker.

The smart mailbox from Dronedek has been designed to meet the needs of users in a variety of ways. These devices are climate-controlled to ensure that those ordering medications, food, or other sensitive items will not be compromised due to the weather or porch pirates. The 9-1-1- feature gives first responders visual aid to help locate the home or business in need much quicker. Efficiency. Devices such as Dronedek smart mailboxes have been designed to work with all types of deliveries and delivery services, whether the USPS is bringing your mail, DoorDash is bringing your food, or a drone is flying you your medicine, etc.

“Bigger retailers are making a move to drone delivery because they see the advantages,” adds O’Toole. “Communities stand to benefit in numerous ways, too. They may not be able to picture it right now, but they will love it once it ensures they get their packages,rather than them being stolen from their porch.”

Dubbed the “mailbox of the future,” the device will help people send and receive packages securely and safely and provide privacy. Dronedek has raised $8 million, helping to bring their smart mailboxes to market and currently launching pilot programs. The company has also recently announced several new partnerships across its MaaS (Mailbox as a Service) ecosystem, including delivery provider Hush Aerospaceand network provider Helium.

To see videos of Dronedek in action, visit Dronedek: The Next Generation Mailbox and New Dronedek Smart Receptacle. To learn more about Dronedek, visit the site: https://www.dronedek.com. To invest in the future of Dronedek and learn more visit the company’s StartEngine crowdfunding campaign page at startengine.com/Dronedek.

About Dronedek

Dronedek is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. The device will keep packages hot or cold, alert users to package arrivals or pickups, recharges drones and other electrical devices, and in times of need, can even serve as an alert to emergency response services. An app controls everything from when the device is opened for delivery and retrieval to its emergency alarm features. Dronedek is a company offering a new way of sending and receiving packages of up to five pounds each and is destined to become an everyday utility service alongside internet, power, and water. The device provides a safe, secure method of delivery that keeps the items in a patented receptacle. The receptacle offers complete protection from the weather and would-be thieves. The company was founded by Dan O’Toole, a patent holder, and serial entrepreneur. The companyis based in Indianapolis, Indiana. To learn more, visit the site: https://www.dronedek.com.