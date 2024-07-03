Duane J. Young, 87, of Findlay, passed away at the Bridge Hospice Care Center on July 1, 2024. He was born on August 10, 1936 in Barnesville, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur and Jeanette (Wilson) Young. On March 11, 1961 he married Rhea June Sommer who preceded him in death on August 27, 2022.



Survivors include his daughters, Brenda (Dan) Stimmel, of North Baltimore, and Carol (Dennis) Greer, of Findlay. Grandchildren, Tyler Stimmel, Dan Stimmel, Joshua Greer, Lindsey Greer, Erin Greer, and Mason Greer, as well as a great grandchild, Aiden Riley. Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife, a grandchild, Matthew (Amber) Riley, great-grandchild, Cody Riley, and a brother David Young.



Duane was a drafting engineer working for Ranco in Columbus, Kuss Corporation and DLM Manufacturing in Findlay. After his retirement he also worked at the Best Buy distribution center, Findlay. He was a United States Army Veteran and one of the first S.A.M. missile operators. Duane was a member of the Findlay Moose Lodge, and Howard United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and crafting homemade beer with his friend Larry. Duane also enjoyed working in his lawn, John Wayne movies, and western movies. In the early 1970’s he coached in the Young Miss Softball League in Findlay. Above all else, he enjoyed time with his family especially his grandchildren, and attending their sporting and social events.



A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024 from 11-1 pm at the COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Funeral services will be held on Monday at the funeral home at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Gardens, east of Findlay where members of the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will accord military honors. Memorial contributions may be directed towards a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.