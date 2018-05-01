North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Duane Stephen Kinder, age 48, passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He was born on August 14, 1972, in Royal Oak, MI to Jimmie and Cheryl (Scott) Kinder, and they survive in North Baltimore.

He married LaDonna Miracle on July 30, 2005, and she survives. Duane is also survived by his daughter, Chelsea (Jacob) Dunbar of Findlay; sons: Austin (Allison) Ickes of Weston and Donnie (Mary) Summers of Archbold; brothers: James “Jimmie” (Jodie) Kinder of Findlay and Kevin (Rebecca) Kinder of McComb; sister, Brandi (Paul) Roberts of Delta; beloved grandchildren: Donnie, Jr. and Johnathan Summers; 4 nieces and 1 nephew.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Kinder; and a niece, Amanda Grose.

Duane was employed at P&A Industries. He was an avid sports fan and craftsman, but his greatest love in life was his family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.