Dudley Floyd Heller, 61, Surprise AZ,

Dudley Floyd Heller, 61, of Surprise AZ, passed away at 11:25pm on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on December 5, 1958, in Findlay to the late Harold and Goldie (Punches) Heller. He married Debra A. Beach and she survives. Dudley is also survived by his daughters: Heather (Sam) Smalley, Kristina (Jim) Van Dam, and Samantha Heller, all of Surprise, AZ; his brothers: Jack (Janis) Heller of Chino Valley, AZ, and Les (Janine) Heller of North Baltimore; his sisters: Carol (Gary) Coppler of Surprise, AZ, Nancy (Ben) Vestal of Sebring, FL, Janet (Rod) Tussinger of Deland, FL, and Mary (Barry) Sapp of Cygnet, OH; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Heller; and his brothers: Wayne and Richard Heller.

Dudley worked as a Supervisor for the Arizona Department of Transportation for 29 years, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, with Pastor Eric Reza officiating. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.