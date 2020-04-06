NBX WaterShedsun
T and J Jan 2020
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Closed March 2020

Dudley Floyd Heller, 61, Surprise AZ,

Dudley Floyd Heller, 61, of Surprise AZ, passed away at 11:25pm on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on December 5, 1958, in Findlay to the late Harold and Goldie (Punches) Heller. He married Debra A. Beach and she survives. Dudley is also survived by his daughters: Heather (Sam) Smalley, Kristina (Jim) Van Dam, and Samantha Heller, all of Surprise, AZ; his brothers: Jack (Janis) Heller of Chino Valley, AZ, and Les (Janine) Heller of North Baltimore; his sisters: Carol (Gary) Coppler of Surprise, AZ, Nancy (Ben) Vestal of Sebring, FL, Janet (Rod) Tussinger of Deland, FL, and Mary (Barry) Sapp of Cygnet, OH; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Heller; and his brothers: Wayne and Richard Heller.

Dudley worked as a Supervisor for the Arizona Department of Transportation for 29 years, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, with Pastor Eric Reza officiating. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
BVH March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
Route Driver PT NB
March 2020
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website