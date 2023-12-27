North Baltimore, Ohio

December 27, 2023 5:41 pm

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
Update TOP Dec 2023
Size Update
OB You’re Expecting
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Temporary
Resize
Fiber Locator
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Logo

Dylan James Leader, Sr., 27, Hoytville,

Dylan James Leader, Sr., 27, of Hoytville, died on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital.  He was born on September 4, 1996, in Bowling Green to Daniel, Sr. and Jane (Heller) Leader and they survive in Hoytville.

Dylan is also survived by his son, Dylan James “Bubba” Leader, Jr. of Hoytville; unborn daughter, Magnolia Grace Leader; brother, Daniel (Macy) Leader, Jr. of Carey; sister, Brandi (Charles) Immel of Bowling Green; nieces and nephews: Brooklynn, Tucker, Ariel, Tyler, Kyle, Bryer, Ryder and Brayden; cousins: Steven (Erica) Heller, Rebecca (Amy) Heller-Flugga, Larry Heller, Jr., Joshua (Rosie) Heller and Morgan and Alex Hoops; special uncle, Larry (Mary) Heller, Sr.; mother of his son, Wendi Glancy of Hoytville; mother of his unborn daughter, Ashley Straley of Hoytville; special friends: Garrett Kline, Kelly Fay, Drew Fackler, Courtland Wittenmyer, Glenn Loe and Jerome Miller; and his Kershner work family.  

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Richard Sr., and Nancy Heller; his paternal grandparents: Robert and Beverly Leader; uncle, Richard Heller, Jr.; and aunt Clorinda Heller.

Dylan was employed with Kershner Excavating and the UPS Distribution Center.  He was an avid hunter and enjoyed working on vehicles.  Dylan never knew a stranger, had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone, but he loved nothing more than being a father to his son.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.  Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

The family requests that those attending wear blue jeans and flannel shirts in honor of Dylan.  In Dylan’s words “RHEC”!

Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.  

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

 
 

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website