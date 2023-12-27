Dylan James Leader, Sr., 27, Hoytville,

Dylan James Leader, Sr., 27, of Hoytville, died on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born on September 4, 1996, in Bowling Green to Daniel, Sr. and Jane (Heller) Leader and they survive in Hoytville.



Dylan is also survived by his son, Dylan James “Bubba” Leader, Jr. of Hoytville; unborn daughter, Magnolia Grace Leader; brother, Daniel (Macy) Leader, Jr. of Carey; sister, Brandi (Charles) Immel of Bowling Green; nieces and nephews: Brooklynn, Tucker, Ariel, Tyler, Kyle, Bryer, Ryder and Brayden; cousins: Steven (Erica) Heller, Rebecca (Amy) Heller-Flugga, Larry Heller, Jr., Joshua (Rosie) Heller and Morgan and Alex Hoops; special uncle, Larry (Mary) Heller, Sr.; mother of his son, Wendi Glancy of Hoytville; mother of his unborn daughter, Ashley Straley of Hoytville; special friends: Garrett Kline, Kelly Fay, Drew Fackler, Courtland Wittenmyer, Glenn Loe and Jerome Miller; and his Kershner work family.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Richard Sr., and Nancy Heller; his paternal grandparents: Robert and Beverly Leader; uncle, Richard Heller, Jr.; and aunt Clorinda Heller.



Dylan was employed with Kershner Excavating and the UPS Distribution Center. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed working on vehicles. Dylan never knew a stranger, had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone, but he loved nothing more than being a father to his son.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



The family requests that those attending wear blue jeans and flannel shirts in honor of Dylan. In Dylan’s words “RHEC”!



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.