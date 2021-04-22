Bowling Green, OH (April 21, 2021) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be holding a Dynamic Balance Through Dance movement class virtually using the Zoom platform. The class, taught by Certified Instructor Tammy Starr, PT., will be held on Wednesdays from April 14 to May 19 at 6:30 p.m. This course lasts for six (6) weeks, and costs $15 to participate.

Join in this class to work on range of motion, strength, balance, and functional movement and to have fun! Participants may sit or stand during the class. Proper shoes are recommended for safety. All you will need is a device with internet access and the downloaded version of Zoom. No workout equipment or prior experience is needed for participation in this class. Upon registration you will receive the Zoom meeting id and password.

Please contact the Programs Department of WCCOA to register by calling 419.353.5661 or 1.800.367.4935, or by e-mailing programs@wccoa.net Payment and waiver can be mailed or dropped off to the Wood County Senior Center, 305 North Main St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.