Eagle Scout Project Dedication Held in Downtown NB

Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at 6PM Jesse Vanlerberg’s Eagle Scout project was dedicated with a brief ceremony downtown.





Present were Larry Bateson, Eagle Scout Coach, Shawn Benjamin, Troop 315 Scout Leader, Michael Julien of the North Baltimore American Legion, and Project Assistant Steve Thompson, along with family members.

The gathering took place at the corner of Broadway and Main, at the site of the first Memorial banner, Harold Fuzz Crouse, Jesse’s great grandfather. Two of Fuzz’s children also attended, Steve and Debbie Crouse, and Sue Crouse. The Vanlerberg family was also in attendance.

Jesse would like to thank the street department along with Zach Trout, Jerimiyah Horner, Josh Fennell, Isaiah Boyce, Levi and Noah Vanlerberg, Daniel Hinkle for helping to display the first banners for approximately three hours Thursday morning.

Additional banners will be hung as the brackets that have been ordered arrive. The flags will hang from May through Veterans Day. Jesse would like to thank The American Legion and everyone that purchased a memorial banner and assisted with the project.





Congratulations on a job well done, Jesse!

Editor’s Note To Jesse Vanlerberg: Thank you for honoring our veterans and sharing this wonderful gift with the community of North Baltimore. Congratulations on a job well done and completion of your Eagle Scout Project.

Content and Photo Source: Jenn Vanlerberg