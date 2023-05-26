North Baltimore, Ohio

May 26, 2023

Eagle Scout Project Dedication Held in Downtown NB

Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at 6PM Jesse Vanlerberg’s Eagle Scout project was dedicated with a brief ceremony downtown. 

Congratulations to Jesse Vanlerberg, posing at the corner of Main and Broadway, site of the first hung Memorial banner, featuring Harold Fuzz Crouse, which is Jesse’s great grandfather…..                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
The Vanlerberg Family-Noah, Levi, Brian, Jenn, and Jesse
 
Present were Larry Bateson, Eagle Scout Coach, Shawn Benjamin, Troop 315 Scout Leader, Michael Julien of the North Baltimore American Legion,  and Project Assistant Steve Thompson, along with family members.
 
Mike Julien, Larry Bateson, Jesse Vanlerberg, Shawn Benjamin, and Steve Thompson
 
 
The gathering took place at the corner of Broadway and Main, at the site of the first Memorial banner, Harold Fuzz Crouse, Jesse’s great grandfather. Two of Fuzz’s children also attended, Steve and Debbie Crouse, and Sue Crouse. The Vanlerberg family was also in attendance. 
 
Debbie Crouse, Steve Crouse, Sue Crouse (Jesse’s aunts and uncle)
 
Jesse would like to thank the street department along with Zach Trout, Jerimiyah Horner, Josh Fennell, Isaiah Boyce, Levi and Noah Vanlerberg, Daniel Hinkle for helping to display the first banners for approximately three hours Thursday morning.
 
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work…(Jesse’s friends lend a hand)
 
 
Additional banners will be hung as the brackets that have been ordered arrive. The flags will hang from May through Veterans Day. Jesse would like to thank The American Legion and everyone that purchased a memorial banner and assisted with the project.

Congratulations on a job well done, Jesse!
 

 

NB Village Employee Phil Walter (and an NB Eagle Scout himself) installs the pole for the first banner put into place                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Jesse V. first brought the idea of the veterans flags to NB Village Council back in the summer of 2021 (NBXpress file photo)
 
 
Editor’s Note To Jesse Vanlerberg: Thank you for honoring our veterans and sharing this wonderful gift with the community of North Baltimore. Congratulations on a job well done and completion of your Eagle Scout Project.
 
 
 
Content and Photo Source: Jenn Vanlerberg

