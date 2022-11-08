North Baltimore, Ohio

November 9, 2022

Ol’ Jenny

East Water Bridge CLOSED!

 

EASTBOUND at AVIENT/L. L. Ball Field

by Sue Miklovic
At Tuesday’s “Committee of the Whole ” Village Council meeting, it was announced the Bridge on East Water Street in North Baltimore is CLOSED indefinitely.

Village Administrator Chase Fletcher shared that he had been at the site of the bridge earlier today with representatives of Mannick and Smith, construction engineering consultants,  and ODOT, examining it. After looking at the underside surface, both of them recommended “immediate closing” due to safety concerns.

WESTBOUND just off Poe Rd at Teijan

The Village was the recent recipient of ODOT grant funding from a federal government Bridge Project, which is scheduled to pay for 95% of the cost to replace this bridge. However, the project is not slated to begin until 2024-2025. Stay tuned for further updates, as they develop.

 

