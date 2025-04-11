Easter Apps Made Easy

(Family Features) If you’ll be hosting friends and family for Easter this year, creating the perfect spread doesn’t have to be hard. Make your gathering as simple as it is delicious by serving dishes that can be made ahead of time then easily put together on the big day.

Opting for an array of appetizers can help keep hungry people out of the kitchen until the main course is ready. Featuring easy prep and short cook times, these apps from “Cookin’ Savvy” can let you spend more time creating memories with loved ones.

Whether you’re celebrating with your nearest and dearest or hosting a larger crowd, these Deviled Eggs, Pimento Cheese Bites and Spinach Bites recipes can be halved or doubled to fit your needs. Plus, they feature many ingredients you may already have on-hand, making them easy to prep ahead of time to avoid spending too much time in the kitchen while trying to host.

Find more recipe inspiration to make your Easter celebration extraordinary at Culinary.net.

Deviled Eggs

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Yield: 16 deviled eggs

8 boiled eggs

1/2-3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons mustard

2 tablespoons dill pickle juice

1 package (2 1/2 ounces) real bacon pieces

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

smoked paprika, for garnish (optional)

Slice each egg and place whites on plate and yolks in bowl. In bowl of yolks, add 1/2 cup mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice, bacon pieces, garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper, to taste. With fork or hand mixer, blend until smooth. Add more mayonnaise until mixture reaches desired smoothness. Spoon or pipe mixture into egg whites. Garish with smoked paprika, if desired.

Note: Deviled eggs can be made day before and kept covered in refrigerator until needed.

Pimento Cheese Bites

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Yield: 12 shells and 12 tops

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 jar (4 ounces) pimentos, drained

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 package (2 1/2 ounces) real bacon pieces

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 packages frozen puff pastry shells

With hand mixer, blend cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, pimentos, garlic powder, onion powder, bacon pieces and salt and pepper, to taste, until smooth; set aside. Heat oven to 400 F. Thaw then bake pastry shells 15 minutes. Remove tops and set aside. Spoon pimento cheese mixture into each shell. Place dab of pimento cheese mixture on tops for smaller appetizers.

Notes: Pimento cheese mixture can be made in advance and kept in refrigerator up to 5 days before using. Recipe can be halved or doubled depending on needs.

Spinach Bites

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Yield: 24 spinach bites

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup thawed frozen spinach

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

1 package (2 1/2 ounces) real bacon pieces

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 package (2 sheets) frozen puff pastry

With hand mixer, blend cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, spinach, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, bacon pieces, garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper, to taste. Heat oven to 400 F. Thaw and roll out puff pastry sheets. Cut each sheet into 12 squares. Place each puff pastry square into hole in muffin pan then spoon spinach mixture into each square and pinch corners together. Bake 15 minutes and serve warm.

Notes: Spinach mixture can be made in advance and kept in refrigerator up to 5 days before using. Recipe can be halved or doubled depending on needs.



SOURCE:

Culinary.net