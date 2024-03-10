EASTER EGG SCAVENGER HUNT PLANNED AT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Join the Wood County Museum for the 4th Annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Presented by Visit Perrysburg and Stearns & Hammer Law Offices. From March 22-30, find all 10 egg signs and collect the clues to win a prize. Signs will be “hidden” all around the Museum grounds, all 50 acres! This is a FREE community event that is for both kids and adults, everyone is welcome to participate!

You can pick up your “passport” book inside the Museum during open hours, or at either of the information kiosks on the grounds (in the visitor parking lot or behind the building by the Herb Garden).

Once you find all the egg signs and fill out the clue answers, bring your completed passport back to the museum front desk during open hours (Weekdays: 10AM-4PM, Saturday: 12PM-4PM) to claim your prize (while supplies last). The Wood County Museum is located at 13660 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH.

The 4th Annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt is sponsored by: Visit Perrysburg, Stearns & Hammer Law Offices, Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Ted Bowlus – Podiatrist, Novel Blends, St. Aloysius Catholic School, Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities Early Intervention, Susan & George Winters, CedarCreek Church, Wood County ADAMHS Board, SafeSplash Swim School – Perrysburg, & Wood Haven Health Care.