North Baltimore, Ohio

October 19, 2022 10:24 am

Eastern Woods Family Practice Welcomes Nafisa Islam, MD

Blanchard Valley Medical Practices is pleased to announce that Nafisa lslam, MD, a family medicine physician, has joined EasternWoods Family Practice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.

Nafisa Islam, MD

Dr. Islam earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry at the University of Dayton (Dayton, Ohio). She received her medical degree at the Ohio State University College of Medicine (Columbus, Ohio). Dr. Islam completed her family medicine residency at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine (Dayton, Ohio), where she also earned her fellowship in geriatric medicine. Additionally, Dr. Islam is a member of the American Academy of Family Medicine.

“I am delighted to become part of the dedicated team at EasternWoods Family Practice,” Dr. Islam said. “I am also very excited to begin building relationships with our community members and providing care to them by addressing their concerns and individual healthcare needs.”

Dr. Islam is welcoming new patients at 15840 South Medical Drive, Suite B, Findlay, Ohio. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.425.3780.

To learn more about services provided by EasternWoods Family Practice, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/EasternWoodsFamily.

