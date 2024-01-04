EasternWoods Outpatient Center Acquires New MRI

EasternWoods Outpatient Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, has acquired a new Siemens Sola 1.5 T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner.

The new MRI creates much more detailed images of patients, which, in turn, gives healthcare providers more information to work with, enabling them to provide better care.

The new machine includes a more powerful magnet, as well as software that allows associates to refine the images further. In addition to the images being cleaner and crisper, the new MRI completes scans more quickly.

Patients receiving an MRI have often already had another type of imaging, such as X-ray, CT, or ultrasound. If the initial imaging finds some abnormality, a provider will order an MRI to determine better what is involved. Because this machine provides clearer images, providers trying to pinpoint a specific health issue have more information, said Jill Jaynes, director of imaging at BVHS.

“A neurologist, oncologist, orthopedic surgeon, or other specialist can take better care of their patients if they have more detailed information,” Jaynes said. “This machine makes it possible to see the tiniest tears in a muscle or tendon. Having a better sense of the issue means healthcare providers can better provide the precise care that the patient requires.”

Leigh Robinson, RT(R)(MR), an MRI technologist, said the coils in this machine (the “cameras” in the MRI) produce better image quality. She also noted that BVHS has invested in several different coils designed for specific body parts, such as the knee and the shoulder.

“The machine comes with a standard set of coils, which can be used for multiple purposes,” Jaynes said. “But while it’s possible to wrap a more general coil around any of a number of body parts, one designed specifically for the knee will fit the knee more securely. It will take a better picture because it is designed for that particular shape.”

The new machine also offers added comfort for patients. For example, the new head coil can be raised or lowered to allow associates more options to adjust a patient’s position.

Jaynes noted that the new MRI has more space for the patient, making it easier to address claustrophobia.

MRI technologists have been trying to make claustrophobic patients as comfortable as possible, such as with audiovisual distractions. However, a roomier area for the patient in the MRI and less time required in the scanner also reduces claustrophobia among patients.

“Our radiologists are already remarking on the quality of these images and telling us we are fortunate to have this technology here,” Jaynes said. “We are excited to be able to offer these clearer pictures to specialists so they can better care for patients in the communities we serve.”

For more information on imaging at BVHS, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/services/imaging