Easy Buttermilk Mashed Sweetpotatoes

Side dishes are often the best part of a meal, and mashed potatoes are among the top contenders. Here’s a very simple take on that old favorite with a modern twist—mashed California sweetpotatoes with buttermilk and fresh herbs. The buttermilk provides a hint of tang and the herbs add brightness, making this a versatile dish that offsets a heavy winter meal yet pairs perfectly with lighter springtime or summer fare. Plus, California sweetpotatoes are a nice change of pace from regular mashed potatoes—and with more fiber.

Buttermilk Mashed California Sweetpotatoes are easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner and perfectly elegant for company and special occasions throughout the year.

pic

Easy-to-Make Buttermilk Mashed California Sweetpotatoes with Fresh Herbs

Serves 6 to 8

2 1/2 lb orange or yellow-white fleshed sweetpotatoes, or a combination, peeled and cut into 1-in chunks

4T butter

3/4c buttermilk (see note)

1T chopped fresh cilantro

1T chopped fresh dill

1T chopped fresh parsley

2tsp chopped fresh mint

1tsp salt, or more to taste

1tsp pepper, or more to taste

Place sweetpotatoes in large saucepan or small stockpot, cover with water by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer; continue to cook until very tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain sweetpotatoes; return to saucepan. Add butter and mash. Add buttermilk, cilantro, dill, parsley, mint, salt and pepper. Add more salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Note: If you prefer, substitute plain yogurt, sour cream, milk, half and half or cream for the buttermilk.

Learn More:

For further facts, tips and recipes visit www.casweetpotatoes.com.

