Easy, Creamy Spring Goodness

(Family Features) For a soup that smells as divine as it tastes, warm up your home with the fresh scents and flavors of Creamy Asparagus Soup. Pair with chicken salad croissants for a simple weeknight meal without the hassle then visit Culinary.net to discover more spring soup solutions.
Creamy Asparagus Soup
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 2 asparagus bundles
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 3 cups broth of choice, divided
- 4 ounces cream cheese
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons celery salt
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- chicken salad croissants, for serving
- Chop asparagus into bite-size pieces. In large pot, place asparagus, butter, onion powder, garlic powder and 1 cup broth. Cook over medium heat until asparagus gets tender.
- Transfer to blender with 1 cup broth and blend until smooth. Transfer back to pot and, over medium heat, mix in cream cheese, remaining broth and Parmesan cheese. Add celery salt and Italian seasoning. Cook while stirring, blending seasonings in well, then add heavy cream.
- Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with chicken salad croissants.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net