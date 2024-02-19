Easy, delicious seafood options for Lent – and every day

(BPT) – Whether you’re looking to expand your protein options during Lent or want to try new twists on your seafood favorites, Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood offers plenty of easy-to-prepare, delicious frozen options that your whole family is sure to enjoy. Look for products from Morey’s for convenient and affordable ways to satisfy your inner “seafoodie” this season and all year long.

Embrace the latest flavor craze: Sweet chili

Did you know almost half of consumers (46%) say they love or like the flavor of sweet chili and, according to Datassential, 42% say that sweet chili is their most preferred Asian-style sauce? Morey’s has found a perfect pairing with Tilapia Sweet Chili, a restaurant-quality entree that features ASC-certified tilapia, frozen at the peak of freshness, along with that beloved sweet and spicy sauce.

To take this new product one step further, try this recipe that highlights Morey’s Tilapia Sweet Chili by combining it with fresh veggies and your favorite Asian-style noodles.

Tilapia Asian Noodle Bowl

This noodle bowl is packed with savory flavors thanks to ingredients like fresh ginger, sesame, cilantro, and the sweet and spicy marinade featuring notes of honey, soy, peppers and garlic. Snap peas, bell peppers, cabbage and green onions add pops of color and freshness when tossed with flaky Tilapia Sweet Chili and deliciously springy udon noodles. The veggie- and flavor-packed dish makes an easy weeknight dinner, plus you can enjoy leftovers — warm or cold — for lunch!

Prep time: 15 minutes; Cook time 15–20 minutes; Serves 2

Ingredients

1 package Morey’s Tilapia Sweet Chili, prepared according to package directions

6 ounces cooked udon noodles or other favorite Asian-style noodle

2 tablespoons coconut, avocado or olive oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup snap peas, sliced in half lengthwise

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons water

1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Lime wedges

Instructions

Cook fish: Prepare Tilapia Sweet Chili fillets according to package directions.

Prepare vegetables: While the tilapia is cooking, heat oil in saute pan over medium heat. Add minced ginger and garlic and cook 1 minute. Add snap peas and bell peppers and cook 2-3 minutes, until softened. Stir in 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce. Remove vegetables and set aside. Add 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce and red cabbage, cooking until red cabbage is wilted, then remove cabbage and set aside.

To serve: Add remaining 2/3 cup sweet chili sauce, soy sauce and cooked noodles to pan. Toss to coat and heat through until noodles start to caramelize. Divide noodles on two plates, arrange cooked tilapia on top and add vegetables on the side. Garnish with green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds, squeeze of lime and extra sweet chili sauce.

Dive into a lemony fresh fan favorite

If salmon is one of your favorite varieties of fish, you’ll love Morey’s Wild Salmon Lemon Herb, which is full of fresh flavors that are just perfect for spring. This chef-inspired wild salmon dish is prepared in a citrus-style marinade that is sure to wake up your taste buds. It’s so easy to prepare that you’ll gladly — and quickly — put it together in your own kitchen rather than going out to eat, any night of the week.

Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood offers a variety of better-for-you, premium seafood options that are easy to prepare and bold in flavor, including fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Their responsibly sourced, premium-quality seafood is the perfect way to create a five-star dinner at home for all your family and friends this Lent — and all year long.

You can find these and other products at retailers near you, and at Moreys.com.