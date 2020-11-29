Easy Dishes to Boost Immunity

(Family Features) Staying healthy is important year-round, but especially in the cooler months when temperatures drop, people spend more time inside and germs can spread easily. What you eat and the lifestyle you embrace are critical components of staying healthy.

Nourishing meals full of fruits, vegetables, protein-rich foods and whole grains help provide the body’s immune system with the nutrients it needs. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle by getting enough sleep, being physically active every day, having enough fluids and reducing stress also help keep the immune system in shape.

As a nutritious food to include on your grocery list, grapes of all colors – red, green and black – contain more than 1,600 natural plant compounds such as antioxidants and other polyphenols that help protect the health of cells throughout the body. They also contain about 82% water, so they provide important fluids for hydration, which is also critical to a healthy immune system.

Grapes can be enjoyed as a healthy snack or an immune-boosting ingredient in recipes like Chicken, Spinach and Grape Pita sandwiches and Grape and Salmon Power Salad. Each provides a mix of immune-supporting nutrients, including zinc in chicken, vitamins A and C in kale, polyphenols in grapes and other important nutrients in the salmon, walnuts and barley.

Chicken, Spinach and Grape Pita

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons pine nuts

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons minced shallot

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon ground sumac

salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 package (5-6 ounces) fresh baby spinach, washed and dried

1 1/2 cups shredded, cooked chicken (about 8 ounces)

1 cup red California grapes, sliced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 whole-wheat pita breads (6 1/2 inches each), warmed and halved

In small skillet over medium-high heat, toast pine nuts, stirring constantly until toasted, about 5 minutes. Transfer to bowl and let cool. In large bowl, whisk lemon juice, shallot, olive oil, red pepper flakes, sumac, salt and pepper. Add spinach, chicken, grapes, feta and pine nuts; toss to mix. Stuff into pita breads and serve.

Nutritional information per serving: 445 calories; 24 g protein; 46 g carbohydrates; 20 g fat (39% calories from fat); 5 g saturated fat (10% calories from saturated fat); 57 mg cholesterol; 658 mg sodium; 6 g fiber.

Grape and Salmon Power Salad

Servings: 6

3/4 cup pearled barley

3 cups firmly packed kale leaves, torn and sliced into ribbons

1 cup halved red or black seedless California grapes

8 ounces cold, cooked salmon, skin and bones removed

1/2 cup walnuts, lightly toasted and coarsely chopped

Dressing:

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 clove garlic, mashed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Cook barley according to package directions. Drain and cool. Tenderize kale by blanching in boiling water 2-3 seconds or microwaving 1 minute. Rinse pieces in cold water to stop cooking; squeeze dry. Fluff and uncrimp dry kale pieces with fingers. In medium bowl, mix barley, kale, grapes, salmon and walnuts. To make dressing: In small bowl, whisk lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper and cayenne. Gradually mix in olive oil. Pour onto salad and fold gently to combine.

Nutritional information per serving: 413 calories; 15 g protein; 30 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (47% calories from fat); 3 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 22 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium; 500 mg potassium; 4 g fiber.



