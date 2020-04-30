Easy Ethnic Enchiladas

(Culinary.net) If your family is looking for a simple way to serve up a south-of-the-border classic, this Enchilada Casserole can be your ticket to a warm, filling meal.
Enchilada Casserole
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 12 ounces ground beef
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 15 ounces pinto beans, drained
- 20 ounces diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 12 corn tortillas, 6 inches
- 20 ounces enchilada sauce
- 8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup green onions, chopped
- Heat oven to 350° F. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In large skillet, cook onion and ground beef until cooked through. Drain, if necessary.
- Stir in chili powder and cumin. Stir in pinto beans and diced tomatoes; set aside.
- In small bowl, combine sour cream, flour and garlic powder.
- Place six tortillas in bottom of baking dish, overlapping as needed. Top tortillas with beef mixture and sour cream mixture. Top with 10 ounces enchilada sauce. Repeat layers.
- Bake 35-40 minutes.
- Sprinkle shredded cheese and green onion over casserole. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese melts.
