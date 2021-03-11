Easy Sweet Potato Minestrone Soup—California Style

(NAPSI)—Everyone needs delicious recipes with heaping servings of veggies. Whether you’re thinking about overall health or trying to lose a few pounds, maintaining a balanced diet throughout the year is key to success.

Easy California Sweetpotato Minestrone fits the bill. A riff on the classic Italian soup, it takes a favorite that’s already loaded with veggie- and legume-goodness and makes it even better by adding superfood sweetpotatoes. California Sweetpotatoes are a great source of vitamin A, plus they’re full of heart-healthy potassium and fiber and antioxidants like vitamins C and E.

Easy California Minestrone Soup

Serves 8

2Tbsp olive oil

1large onion, diced

1lb orange- or yellow/white-fleshed sweetpotatoes, cut into 1/2-in dice (about 3 c)

2stalks celery, diced

3Tbsp tomato paste

4cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2tsp salt, or more to taste

1 1/2tsp pepper, or more to taste

8c chicken or vegetable broth

One 28-oz can diced tomatoes

One 15-oz can garbanzo beans, drained

One 15-oz can kidney beans, drained

3/4c uncooked elbow macaroni pasta

3/4c fresh or frozen peas

2 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano

1/2c grated, shredded, or shaved Parmesan cheese

In a large saucepan or small stockpot over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add sweetpotatoes, celery, tomato paste, garlic, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Add broth, tomatoes and beans and bring to a boil. Add pasta and peas, reduce to a simmer, and cook until vegetables and pasta are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in oregano and more salt and pepper to taste. Serve sprinkled with cheese.

For more recipes and information about California sweetpotatoes, visit www.casweetpotatoes.com.