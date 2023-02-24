Easy, tasty ways to make the most of Fish Fridays

(BPT) – If you’re going meatless on Fridays or you just want fun, convenient ways to add flavorful seafood to your meal plans, you’re in luck. You can create effortless, affordable dinners and snacks featuring these delicious SeaPak selections: Popcorn Shrimp, Butterfly Shrimp and Shrimp Scampi. From flatbread pizzas and tortilla shrimp bowls to one-pot creamy shrimp scampi, SeaPak is at the center of fast, delicious meals and appetizers that can be prepared in a traditional oven, toaster oven or air fryer.

Here are three easy-to-prep, creative recipes that taste great and are a perfect choice throughout Lent and beyond.

Popcorn Shrimp:

A fan favorite the whole family will love, this option is great for snacking, weekend get-togethers or weeknight meals. Ever try popcorn shrimp on a pizza? Combine them in this crispy flatbread pizza topped with popcorn shrimp, along with a fresh salad, for an ideal combo.

Popcorn Shrimp Flatbread Pizza

10 minutes prep time, 30 minutes cook time; 4-6 servings.

Ingredients

1 (18-ounce) package SeaPak Popcorn Shrimp

3 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound fresh or thawed frozen pizza dough, at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup fresh ricotta cheese

5 ounces fresh mozzarella

1/2 cup pitted and chopped green olives

1 cup arugula

1 cup flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Flaky sea salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

Directions

Heat oven to 500F. Pour 3 tablespoons oil onto baking sheet and brush to coat bottom and sides. Stretch dough to evenly cover baking sheet. If dough resists, let rest a few minutes and try again.

Sprinkle Italian seasoning over dough. Dollop ricotta around dough. Tear fresh mozzarella into pieces and distribute evenly over dough.

Line second baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick baking spray. Spread popcorn shrimp evenly on baking sheet. Bake flatbread pizza dough on bottom rack of oven 15 minutes. Remove pizza from oven and top with olives.

Reduce oven temperature to 450F. Return pizza to oven for 5 minutes. At the same time, bake shrimp 10-12 minutes. Top pizza with cooked shrimp and serve.

Butterfly Shrimp:

America’s favorite for a reason, everyone loves the taste of juicy butterflied shrimp in a crispy coating. It’s perfect for dinner or a party, and even better dipped in queso. Enjoy Mexican flavors like fresh cilantro, avocado and queso fresco with this popular shrimp dish.

Mexican Tortilla Shrimp Bowls

15 minutes prep time, 18 minutes cook time; 4 servings.

Ingredients

1 package SeaPak Butterfly Shrimp (9 ounces)

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 can black beans (15.5 ounces), drained and rinsed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 avocados, sliced

1 cup crumbled queso fresco

Tortilla chips

Directions

Bring 2 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil in medium saucepan. Add rice and return to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork. Stir in lime zest, lime juice and cilantro.

While rice cooks, bake butterfly shrimp according to package directions.

Meanwhile, combine black beans, garlic, chicken broth, cumin and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in small saucepan. Simmer 10 minutes.

Divide rice evenly between 4 bowls. Top with shrimp, black beans, avocado and queso fresco. Serve with tortilla chips.

Shrimp Scampi:

America’s #1 frozen shrimp scampi never disappoints! This whole tail-off shrimp scampi is expertly seasoned in delicious garlic butter sauce with a hint of red bell pepper and herbs for extra flavor. Not sure what to make for dinner tonight? This one-pot dinner couldn’t be easier — or tastier — with its velvety sauce, earthy spinach and succulent shrimp.

One-Pot Creamy Shrimp Scampi

5 minutes prep time, 25 minutes cook time; 4 servings.

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) package SeaPak Shrimp Scampi

1 1/4 cups half-and-half (can substitute milk)

1 1/4 cups chicken stock

6 cups fresh spinach

8 ounces linguine noodles

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 lemon wedges

Directions

In large, high-sided saute pan, add shrimp scampi and cook according to package directions. Remove shrimp to bowl and keep warm.

In same pan with scampi sauce, stir in half-and-half and stock. Bring to a low boil. Add pasta. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is cooked al dente (8-10 minutes).

Stir in spinach and cook just until it begins to wilt. Stir reserved shrimp into the pan.

To serve, divide between 4 bowls and top with grated Parmesan. Serve with lemon wedges.

