Easy-to-Make Cookies to Satisfy Sweet Cravings

(Family Features) Whether it’s a home-cooked meal, a tasty snack or a delicious dessert, sometimes the best recipes are the easiest. Take your sweets to the next level by adding an option to your cookbook that’s as simple as it is tempting and satisfying.

These Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies require only three everyday ingredients that can be prepped and baked in less than half an hour. Just preheat the oven; mix the peanut butter, sugar and one egg; roll into individual balls then flatten on a cookie sheet and bake 10 minutes.

The key ingredient is the flavorful peanut butter that packs a protein punch while delivering the taste that’ll bring loved ones back for seconds.

Find more ways to incorporate peanuts and peanut butter into your desserts at gapeanuts.com.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

Preheat oven to 350 F. In bowl, combine peanut butter, sugar and egg. Using small cookie scoop, place dough balls on parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Flatten with fork to make traditional peanut butter cookie crisscross pattern. Bake 8-10 minutes until done. Cool thoroughly before removing from cookie sheet. Store in air-tight container.

SOURCE:

Georgia Peanut Commission