Eating Right, by Julie Russell, RD, LD, CD, Outpatient Dietician/Diabetes Educator, Blanchard Valley Diabetes Center

March is National Nutrition Month and this year’s theme is “Eat Right, Bite by Bite.” Sometimes it can be overwhelming with what to do first when you want to change your eating habits. Simply start by trying to eat more variety. You can focus on one food group at a time. For example, think about some different vegetables or fruits you’ve never tried before. Try to pick out vegetables and fruits that are in season to get the best flavor and the lowest cost.

Another way that can help get more variety is by planning out meals or snacks. You can decide if you want to plan out meals for the week or a few days. Think about the food groups: lean meat/ protein, whole-grain, vegetable, fruit and low-fat dairy when planning your meals. Once you decide on the meals, then use that as guide to make your shopping list.

Another idea is checking the grocery advertisements to see what lean protein, fruits and vegetables are on sale for the week and plan your meals that way. Looking through healthy recipes are another great way to get ideas of how to prepare new foods. Just remember every little change towards eating healthier makes a difference!