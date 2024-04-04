North Baltimore, Ohio

April 4, 2024 8:08 am

Eclipse Will Mean Changes to BVHS Hours

The total solar eclipse on the afternoon of Monday, April 8 is expected to bring a lot of traffic to Northwest Ohio. Many Blanchard Valley Health System offices and practices are adjusting their hours or having staff work remotely for part or all of the day of the eclipse to accommodate the community’s needs.

 

While some offices are reducing their hours, Physicians Plus will be extending its hours on Sunday, April 7. Physicians Plus will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. Usually this office closes at 5 p.m. on Sundays. Physicians Plus will be open its regular operating hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday, April 8. Urgent care is available to walk-in patients at 3949 North Main Street, Findlay.

 

“We anticipate a lot of visitors arriving in our community over the weekend, which means more people may need healthcare,” said Jesse Parker, supervisor at Physicians Plus. “Additionally, community members may want to get health concerns checked out on Sunday evening in case it’s difficult to get an appointment on Monday.”

A list of BVHS office closures and changes to hours can be found at  https://bvhs.info/officeclosures 

 

Community members are encouraged to plan ahead where their health is concerned. For example, make sure prescriptions are filled beforehand so you don’t have to drive to the store in traffic. If you are experiencing symptoms related to a chronic illness on Thursday, April 4 or Friday, April 5, you may want to call your physician at that time rather than waiting, as it may be hard to get a Monday appointment. However, people experiencing chest pain or other symptoms of medical emergencies should head to the emergency room.

 

Anyone looking at the eclipse must protect their eyes, and more than regular sunglasses are needed. To avoid the possibility of damaging your vision, wear authorized eclipse glasses that indicate they comply with ISO 12312-2 requirements.

 

For more information, including educational resources on health topics related to the eclipse, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/eclipse.

 

