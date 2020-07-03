Cars are significant parts of our daily lives, but they’re also among the biggest contributors to pollution. Fortunately, we can be mindful of our impact on the environment in our daily lives by following these eco-friendly car maintenance tips and, hopefully, relieve a little of the strain on the environment.

Watch Your Mileage

Helping our cars run efficiently is one way to ensure that they are eco-friendly. You can improve this in small ways. Making sure your tires are filled and properly rotated, not storing unneeded heavy equipment in the car, avoiding using the AC when possible, and using the correct oil type for your vehicle are simple ways to do that. Check on your fuel cap as well. A broken fuel cap not only lessens your car’s fuel economy but also contributes to air pollution even when you aren’t driving.

Washing Your Car

When you’re trying to decide whether it’s better to wash your car yourself or take it to a car wash, you may want to consider a few factors. Commercial car washes are far eco-friendlier than most people think. They typically follow EPA guidelines as far as reusing and disposing of water goes. They also use less water than the typical person washing their car at home.

However, there are other reasons why you might want to wash your car at home. If you are washing your car at home, consider skipping the dish soap and investing in a plant-based car soap; this specialty soap is better for your car and less harmful to local water sources. When possible, try washing your car on gravel or grass, as these can filter the water before it seeps into the ground.

Emissions

Most states require a car to go through an emissions test; however, even if your state or county doesn’t require them, it is worth it to go through the process. An emissions test ensures that your car produces under a certain amount of emissions, which are huge contributors to air pollution. If your car is newer and it fails an emission test, that can also be an indicator of a more serious mechanical problem.

Terrifying reports of the growing volume of pollution in the world today can be discouraging. Fortunately, if we make responsible choices as car owners by following these eco-friendly car maintenance tips, we can try to slow pollutions’ spread. Not only will the environment benefit, but you and your car will too.