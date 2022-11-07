North Baltimore, Ohio

Eddie Cramer, 83, of North Baltimore passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green.



Eddie was born Nov. 13, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Carl and Reta (McCartney) Cramer. Eddie married Barbara Konrad and they were divorced. He then married Sandra Griffith on Aug. 21, 1987, and she preceded him in death Jan. 13, 2021.



Eddie is survived by his children, Gay (Dan) Hillard, Dennis (Lori) Cramer, Tina Cramer, Lynne (John Hentorne) Kidd, Stephanie Cramer, Holli (Jerry) Thomas, Michael (Deanna) Cramer, John Doyle Griffith, LaDonna Glary, Lona Wittenmeyer, Luster Howes, and Carolyn (Cecil) Thompson; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and brother, Arthur Cramer.



He was preceded in death by his son, Sam McCartney; and siblings, Josephine McCartney, Karen Kimberland, Florence Murry, and Raymond, Alvin, and Stanley “Bud” Cramer.



Eddie worked at Midwest Stamping, retiring after 37 years of service. He served as a volunteer firefighter for Bradner and Central Joint Fire Department. Eddie was an avid bowler who enjoyed swimming, collecting clowns, and cherished the time he spent with his family.



A celebration of life gathering for Eddie and Sandra will be 12-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio, 45840. Inurnment for Eddie and Sandra will be 3 p.m. at Weaver Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eddie’s name to Diabetes Foundation or National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.



Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Eddie’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.





Published by The Courier on Nov. 7, 2