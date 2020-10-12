Edith “Edie” Andrus, 46

10, 2020, at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. She was born on January

12, 1974, in Findlay to the late Worth C., Jr. and Patricia “Patti”

(Smith) Grilliot. She married Terry Andrus and he survives.









Edie is also survived by her sons: Kaleb (Hannah Lord) Andrus of North

Baltimore, Matt Andrus of North Baltimore and Austin (Jennifer Myers)

Andrus of Findlay; her daughter, Tara Andrus of North Baltimore; brother,

Charles O. Grilliot of North Baltimore; sisters: Elizabeth (Matthew)

Beegle of Ada and Amanda Grilliot of North Baltimore; her beloved

granddaughter, Lily Marie Andrus; several nieces and nephews; her best of

friends: Holly Holliger, Missy Koontz, Debbie Loucks and Kristi King.



Edie had worked as an S.T.N.A. for Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She loved to take care of and help others.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020,

at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be private.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Children’s Hospital. Online

